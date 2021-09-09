Traders Buy High Volume of The Hartford Financial Services Group Call Options (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 34,119 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,196% compared to the average volume of 2,632 call options.

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.89. 187,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,030. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.21.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

