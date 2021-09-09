Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 9,871 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 841% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,049 call options.

NASDAQ:WKEY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.75. 51,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,712. WISeKey International has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $174.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WISeKey International by 277.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WISeKey International during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WISeKey International during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

