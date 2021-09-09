Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,140 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,544% compared to the average volume of 191 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th.

In other news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $994,745.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,720,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $467,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TUEM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.27. 655,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Tuesday Morning has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

