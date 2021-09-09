Tranche Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $45,771.00 (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $12.72 million and approximately $45,771.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00060393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00168285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

SLICE is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

