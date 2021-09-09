Transcodium (TNS) Price Tops $0.0017

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a total market cap of $145,500.37 and approximately $1,027.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00060658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.64 or 0.00171464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00044274 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

