Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCL.A. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.22.

Transcontinental stock traded down C$1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 456,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.43. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$15.34 and a 12-month high of C$26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

