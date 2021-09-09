Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.22.

Shares of TSE:TCL.A traded down C$1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.06. 456,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$15.34 and a 12 month high of C$26.45.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

