TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Sells $350,000.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.10. 301,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,187. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $886.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 101,737.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

