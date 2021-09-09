TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $138,250.28 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $138,250.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tamer I. Khayal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $180,835.20.

Shares of TMDX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.10. 301,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,187. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.73 million, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

