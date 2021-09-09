TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Sets New 12-Month High at $125.20

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.20 and last traded at $125.20, with a volume of 511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average is $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.7% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,181,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,753,000 after acquiring an additional 53,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,144,000 after acquiring an additional 106,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $8,663,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

