Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,168 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Trean Insurance Group worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,074 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $3,837,000. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

TIG opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $528.63 million and a PE ratio of 5.94.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

