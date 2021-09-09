Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Shares Gap Up to $10.33

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.33, but opened at $10.66. Trean Insurance Group shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 54 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on TIG shares. William Blair downgraded Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.86 million and a PE ratio of 5.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.17 million. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $23,064,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,164,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,808,000 after buying an additional 189,160 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,026,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after buying an additional 130,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 49.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 335,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 187,438 shares during the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

