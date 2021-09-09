Treat DAO Price Tops $3.81 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.81 or 0.00008093 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $139,210.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00134482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00191741 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.03 or 0.07415872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,088.12 or 1.00142354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.24 or 0.00778884 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

