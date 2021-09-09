TrueFlip Market Cap Achieves $1.96 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $41,201.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00061728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00171442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00045466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

