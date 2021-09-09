TrueFlip (TFL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $38,192.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One TrueFlip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000729 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $38,192.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00060565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00168935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TFL is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

