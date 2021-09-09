Truegame (TGAME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59,316.34

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Truegame has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $59,316.34 and approximately $1,990.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00061870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00169758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

