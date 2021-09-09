TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.41. TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 1 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

