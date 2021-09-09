Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on THO. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

NYSE THO opened at $111.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.50.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after purchasing an additional 127,919 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after purchasing an additional 547,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after acquiring an additional 170,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Thor Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after acquiring an additional 125,834 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after acquiring an additional 239,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

