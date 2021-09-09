Truist Securiti Comments on Southern States Bancshares Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Southern States Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southern States Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

SSBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBK opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $21.01.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

