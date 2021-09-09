Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $346,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $345,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $455,320.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $420,280.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $392,920.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.06. 389,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,125. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day moving average is $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.09 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Trupanion by 823.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

