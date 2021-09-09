Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up to $87.55

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.55, but opened at $89.99. Trupanion shares last traded at $87.58, with a volume of 403 shares changing hands.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average of $92.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -130.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $157,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $392,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,450 shares of company stock worth $2,767,530. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 44.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter worth $258,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trupanion by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,682 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

