Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,987 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 3.72% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 56,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $147.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $91.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

