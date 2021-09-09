Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.57.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ TPTX opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.11. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $141.30.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About Turning Point Therapeutics
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.
