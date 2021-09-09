Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.11. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.