Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is SWS Partners’ 6th Largest Position

SWS Partners raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Twilio makes up approximately 2.4% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Twilio were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,516 shares of company stock valued at $75,900,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $354.02. 21,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,893. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

