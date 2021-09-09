Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after acquiring an additional 66,319 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 595,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,214,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,822,000 after purchasing an additional 599,452 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.34 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

