Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Michael Montano Sells 4,500 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $62.46. 7,368,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,421,137. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 132.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

