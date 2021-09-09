U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 136,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,080. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

