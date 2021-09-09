U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,873,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,512 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.4% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of U.S. Bancorp worth $106,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.39. 96,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,578,080. The company has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

