U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.75% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 847.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3,741.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 746,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 726,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 60.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 132,627 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $475.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.09 million. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.