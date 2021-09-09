Ubiq Market Capitalization Tops $11.54 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and $42,685.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,912.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.97 or 0.07530946 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.80 or 0.01425632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.69 or 0.00393696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00127523 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.05 or 0.00564990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.07 or 0.00565026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.46 or 0.00339912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.