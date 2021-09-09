UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ENGGY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ENGGY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.17. 24,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,095. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

