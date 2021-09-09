UBS Group Reiterates $185.00 Price Target for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a $185.00 price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.32. 710,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE has a 1-year low of $111.74 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.84. The firm has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

