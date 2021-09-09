UBS Group Reiterates “€9.50” Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Enel in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Enel in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Enel in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.53 ($11.21).

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

