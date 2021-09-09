UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FOJCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

FOJCY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

