UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FOJCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

FOJCY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Analyst Recommendations for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

