Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $122,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00.

FFWM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 155,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

