Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,446 shares of company stock valued at $471,764 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,078. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

