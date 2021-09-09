Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.79 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $223.41 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,359.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $665.71 or 0.01435973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.00 or 0.00569453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.34 or 0.00339387 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007753 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016923 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00026222 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

