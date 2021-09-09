UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.70

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 516122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

UMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Aegis increased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 138 shares of company stock valued at $3,006. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,472,000 after buying an additional 359,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,537,000 after buying an additional 67,805 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,781,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,153,000 after buying an additional 59,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,803,000 after buying an additional 469,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

