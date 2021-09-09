UniLend Price Tops $1.25 on Major Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002710 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $38.90 million and $14.32 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniLend Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

