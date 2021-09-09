Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,350 ($56.83).

ULVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders have acquired 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $75,003,336 in the last ninety days.

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,985.68 ($52.07) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,149.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,141.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The company has a market cap of £103.41 billion and a PE ratio of 22.49. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

