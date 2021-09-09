Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,350 ($56.83).

ULVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 18,350 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders bought a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $75,003,336 over the last 90 days.

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,985.68 ($52.07) on Thursday. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,149.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,141.06. The company has a market capitalization of £103.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 36.93 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.96%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

