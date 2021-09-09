Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.44% from the company’s previous close.

UN01 has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price target on Uniper in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on Uniper in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uniper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €30.95 ($36.41).

Shares of ETR UN01 traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €35.21 ($41.42). 253,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 1-year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 1-year high of €35.31 ($41.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.23.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

