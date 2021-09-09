Unisocks Price Hits $84,763.32 on Major Exchanges (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $25.60 million and approximately $148,146.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for about $84,763.32 or 1.81510352 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00062331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.43 or 0.00172238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00045660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

SOCKS is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

