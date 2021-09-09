Unisocks Price Hits $90,689.07 on Major Exchanges (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Unisocks has a market cap of $27.39 million and $121,125.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unisocks has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for about $90,689.07 or 1.95822306 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00169586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.47 or 0.00730842 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

