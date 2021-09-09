Unison Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Unison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Carter’s comprises approximately 1.5% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $263,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Carter’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 469.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,716,000 after purchasing an additional 664,856 shares during the period.

NYSE:CRI traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.54. 6,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,066. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $76.89 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

