United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.6% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of UPS traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.74. The stock had a trading volume of 44,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,639. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $167.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

