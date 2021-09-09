United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Holdings Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in United Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $210.52 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $216.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.47.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.