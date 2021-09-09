UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50,774 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.6% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $259,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 259.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,378 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded up $3.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $419.36. 26,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,351. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.57.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

