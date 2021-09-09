UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Trimmed by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,422 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 5,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Page Arthur B grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 8,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $415.93. The company had a trading volume of 41,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,351. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $392.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.57.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

