UnlimitedIP (UIP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $421,797.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and approximately $421,797.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00061383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00166226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044409 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.